5 killed in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Police have confirmed that five people were killed and several others were "gravely injured" in a shooting at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation has identified the suspect as a white male who is believed to have carried a shotgun.

The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect is not cooperating with investigators.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.

Anne Arundel Medical Center spokeswoman Arminta Plater said she couldn't immediately provide any further details.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, said a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the building after reports of the shooting.

Phil Davis, a reporter at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, tweeted that the gunman shot through the office's glass door.

In his tweet he remarked, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

According to Davis, there was only one shooter.

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers were "doing everything to get people out safe." He said police were first trying to make sure everyone in the building gets out safely and that there were no bombs inside.

Frashure later confirmed that the building is now secure and that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting.

NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan refused to elaborate for security reasons, but said officers have been deployed in and around the city at various media outlets out of an abundance of caution.

Photos on Twitter showed police presence outside The New York Times and ABC News.

