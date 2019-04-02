Suspect in shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle captured, reports say

LOS ANGELES - Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle has reportedly been captured in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bellflower.

KCBS reports Holder was the suspect captured Tuesday and was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say Holder, 29, shot the rap star outside Nipsey's clothing store Sunday night.

The Grammy-nominated artist was shot Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. In a statement, police said Holder walked up to Nipsey and two other men as they stood outside a business in a strip mall on West Slauson Boulevard.

He fired multiple times and then ran to a nearby alley where a vehicle -- "driven by an unidentified female" -- was waiting for him, police said. Holder entered from the passenger side and the vehicle fled, authorities said.

Nipsey died in the shooting and the two other men were injured and transported to the hospital.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for the latest on this breaking news story

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.