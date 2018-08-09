Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge by friend, suffers severe injuries

YACOLT, Wash. - A teen suffered severe injuries after being pushed off a 30-foot bridge by a friend.

Police in Clark County, Wash. have opened a criminal investigation after Jordan Holgerson, 16, was pushed of the bridge that crosses the Lewis River, KGW reports.

Holgerson joined her friends on the bridge span with plans on jumping into the water below, but had second thoughts before making the leap.

With Holgerson remaining on the bridge, a friend is seen pushing her from behind and sending her into the river.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” Holgerson told KGW. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

Holgerson fell 30 feet into the water and had to be rescued by someone nearby. She was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

According to the report, Holgerson's friend apologized but police are still interested in speaking with him or her.

