Teen wanted for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl kills himself

NEW YORK - A teen accused of attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl jumped to his death before police could apprehend him, police say.

The New York Post reports Zedin Agusto, 16, killed himself on Monday afternoon by leaping off the building where his mother lived, over a week after he was accused of sexually assaulting the girl at a Bronx park.

The victim reported the incident which occurred on Oct. 14 while she was playing basketball. Agusto allegedly lured her into a bathroom and assaulted the girl before leaving.

The girl was treated at a local hospital and released.

