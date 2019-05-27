Thousands turn out for funeral for war veteran with no family

CINCINNATI - Thousands of strangers turned up to the funeral of a 90-year-old military veteran who had no immediate family in the area.

Hezekiah Perkins died last week, but distant relatives were unable to attend services for the Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

The Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati said Perkins' family requested a burial with full military honors. The cemetery asked members of the community to attend his burial Saturday.

Following the request, thousands attended to pay tribute to the veteran.

The flag used in the burial ceremony will be sent to Perkins's family.

