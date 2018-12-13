TV meteorologist commits suicide, station mourns loss of colleague

DETROIT - A meteorologist at a Detroit television took her own life Wednesday evening.

WJBK, the Fox affiliate, announced the death of Jessica Starr during their morning news program, as colleagues reflected on the loss of their friend and coworker.

Starr was a Michigan native and had been with the station since 2012. She had previously expressed frustration over her recovery from Lasik surgery in October, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Update; yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated. 🙏🏻 — Jessica Starr (@Jstarrfox2) November 14, 2018

The station posted a message of mourning to their Facebook page this morning, along with contact information for those facing similar emotional situations as Starr.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

