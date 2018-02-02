Victims' father tries to attack disgraced ex-doctor Larry Nassar

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - A judge says there's "no way" she'll punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

Cunningham could have given Margraves a jail sentence or fine as she considered whether to hold him in contempt of court.

After two of his daughters spoke, Margraves asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn't allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words," not violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us,” she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes.

Moments before Margraves' stunning courtroom charge, one of his daughters, Lauren Margraves, had told the judge that her parents were "filled with regret" because they took the girls to see Nassar.

"I see the look in their faces and I know they want to be able to do something but they can't," she told Nassar. "The guilt they have will never go away. All this is because of you."

More than 30 victims have given statements so far during the hearing, which began Wednesday and is expected to stretch into next week.

During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment while he worked with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case. He had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

