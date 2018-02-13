Video catches daring Costco armed robbery, suspects on the run

PACOIMA, Calif. - A daring armed robbery at a Costco store in the Los Angeles area was caught on video, while the suspects remain on the loose.

KABC reports the robbery occurred Monday at the company's Pacoima location where the store was full with customers.

In the video, three masked men can be seen running to the jewelry display and breaking the glass to get inside.

One of the men held a gun to keep others away from the robbery.

"As I was getting closer to him, some guy came from my left, and he had a 45, and he held it at me at an angle like the gangbangers do, and he said, 'Don't do it, back off," Witness James Anderson said.

Once the robbers cleaned out the jewelry case, they immediately left the store and are still at large.

