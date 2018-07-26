Video shows police rescuing child left inside hot car

ATLANTA - Body cam video captured the rescue by police of a little girl locked inside a hot car under the midday sun.

Atlanta police responded to the scene on Wednesday afternoon after getting a call of a one-year-old child locked in a car.

The child's grandmother had put the girl inside the car after grocery shopping, but the door closed while the woman was loading her groceries.

The grandmother's keys were locked inside the car with the child.

Officers responded and were able to rescue the girl by smashing the glass on the drivers' side door.

The girl was given medical attention, although she was conscious and breathing on her own.

More than 36 children each year die from being left inside hot cars.

