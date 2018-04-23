Waffle House murder suspect arrested and in custody, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travis Reinking, the suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House over the weekend, has been arrested in Nashville and is in custody, police say.

Wearing only a green jacket, Reinking fatally shot two people outside the Nashville-area restaurant Sunday at 3:20 a.m. and then continued to open fire once inside the restaurant.

Reinking, 29, fled the scene and had been missing until Monday afternoon where he was caught near his apartment. Nashville Police sent out a tweet saying the suspect had been arrested and was in custody.

Police say Reinking sat in his pickup truck for minutes before beginning the shooting.

James Shaw, Jr., a customer who witnessed Reinking's moves, rushed the gunman was able to wrestle the assault weapon away from him.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for more on this breaking news story

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.