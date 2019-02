AURORA, Ill. - Police have responded to an active shooter call Friday inside a building outside Chicago.

A large police presence was seen at the Henry Pratt company following the call which came around 2 p.m. CT.

Schools in the area are on soft lockdown with all students being kept inside buildings.

Henry Pratt is a valve company that has been in business for over 100 years.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.