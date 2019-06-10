WATCH LIVE: 1 dead after helicopter crashes into New York City building

NEW YORK - One person is dead after a helicopter landed on top of a New York City building.

The Fire Department said in a tweet Monday that the helicopter appears to have crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn't far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

An FDNY spokesman said one person was killed on the roof, but did not say whether the person was a passenger of the helicopter. The crash happened at around 2 p.m.

ABC News reports FAA officials say crash was an accident and "there is no indication of terrorism."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

