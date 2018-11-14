Woman arrested after 44 dogs found dead in freezer, more than 100 living in filth

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A woman was arrested after police found 44 dogs dead in her home freezers and more than 100 more living in filth.

WABC reports Donna Roberts, 65, now faces charges for keeping the animals in "deplorable and inhumane conditions" inside her Shamong Township, N.J. home.

Health department officials were called to inspect Roberts' house and observed animal cruelty inflicted upon various breeds of dogs, and the odor of animal feces and ammonia permeated the inside of the house.

44 dogs were found dead in plastic bags in freezers, while 130 dogs were living in squalor.

Four dogs were in critical condition and taken to a clinic, the others were treated at the scene.

Roberts was released after being charged with animal cruelty.

