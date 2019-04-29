Woman arrested after reporting burglary in 911 call to scare cheating husband

MILLBROOK, Ala. - Instead of busting her cheating husband, a woman found herself behind bars.

Amber Lewis, 33, called 911 last Wednesday to report a burglary inside her Millbrook (Ala.) home. However, the reason behind her emergency call had nothing to do with theft, unless having your heart stolen counts.

Believing her husband was having an affair, Lewis called police to scare the man straight. When police arrived at the home, they didn't find the husband, but found marijuana, cocaine and other drugs in the house, including inside the bedroom of the couple's 5-year-old child.

USA Today reports Lewis was charged with making a false report to law enforcement, and second-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child.

"Let this be a notice to anyone considering filing a false complaint like this, if you waste our resources like these people did then you can expect to be placed under arrest as well," Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson said.

