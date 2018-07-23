Woman busted for attempting to smuggle meth to prison inmate

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas - A Texas woman was arrested after she attempted to smuggle meth to a prison inmate convicted of capital murder.

MUGSHOTS: See all Miami-Dade & Broward mugshots here

KFDX reports Sara Elizabeth Russell, 29, was busted after a prison mailroom employee noticed a bulge behind a photo she had sent to James V. Allred correctional facility in Wichita County.

Behind the photo sent to James Burkett was a clear package with a substance that later tested positive for meth.

Fingerprints on the car were traced back to Russell.

Burkett, who is serving life sentences for the murder of two boys in 2001, had originally mailed the card to Russell with directions to place the meth inside and return it to him.

Russell is being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.