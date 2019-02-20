Woman harasses family during baby's birthday photo shoot

HOUSTON - A barefoot woman holding a dog was caught on video harassing a family taking photos in a park for their daughter's first birthday.

Isaiah Allen and his wife, Kelyn, were with a professional photographer in the Houston neighborhood of Broadacres when Franci Neely pulled up in a Jaguar and demanded they leave the area, KPRC reports.

“She’s yelling things like, “You’re trampling the grass, that we pay for, you need to leave,’ even though we were on the walkway talking the picture,” said Isaiah Allen. "She said, ‘You’re on private property. You need to get your stuff out now.' (She was) very aggressive, in our face. It was escalating to the point where my wife suggested I start recording.”

The family had been in the park for just 30 minutes shooting their daughter Anja, and they were not alone.

“It was pretty quiet. There were some other photographers taking pictures, people walking their dogs, couples, so it was pretty peaceful, pretty quiet,” Isaiah said. “A lot of people said, 'Cute baby.' They were smiling, that sort of thing.”

Neely is seen in the video complaining about the Allen's being in the park and messing with the balloon props set up for the photo shoot. Anja can be heard crying as Neely, the ex-wife of the owner of the Houston Astros, berates the family.

Ironically, Isaiah and Kelyn had taken their engagement photos in the very same location. The Allen's said it had never been a problem taking pictures in the park in the past.

“We had no idea that taking shots at that location was so contentious. I think had we known, I wouldn’t have gone. Our intention is never to offend anyone ... I think it wasn’t worth that,” said Kelyn Allen.

The Allen's called police and filed a report. The family says they plan on filing charges against Neely, who also took a swing at Isaiah.

“We did not know who she was, we just thought she was a crazy lady who had nothing else better to do on a Saturday afternoon," said Isaiah. “It doesn’t matter who you are, the golden rule is you should treat others how you want to treat you.”

