Woman lucky to be alive after lawn mower slices neck

BRIDGEWATER, N.D. - A South Dakota woman is lucky to be alive after surviving a freak lawn mower accident that sliced her neck wide open.

Kendra Jensen was outside while her husband Andy was mowing the lawn. As Kendra went to pick up some toys, the mower kicked up a piece of debris.

The flying debris hit Kendra, narrowly missing the critical parts of her neck, including her carotid artery and trachea.

"I thought that I got hit by a rock, it felt like something hit me, and then fell off me." said Kendra. "I didn't know that my neck had been sliced open."

After being hit, Kendra didn't even realize she had been cut until she grabbed her neck and noticed she was bleeding.

"And that's when I freaked out."

Andy reacted immediately and grabbed his trauma kit and applied pressure to the wound until an ambulance arrived and took his wife to the hospital.

Kendra says still has no idea what hit her, but is thankful it missed the carotid, trachea and vocal chords. She posted photos of her wounds to Facebook to share with family and friends, but online trolls continue to attack her and her husband.

"The ones that keep making comments that are like 'you shouldn't have done this,' or just shaming my husband like it was his fault, he didn't even know I was outside."

Kendra says she's not letting all the negativity affect recovery as she hopes her story will remind people that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

