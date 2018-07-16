Woman stabs man who flashed her in park

REDLANDS, Calif. - A woman was arrested for stabbing a man who exposed himself to her at a park.

Redlands (Calif.) police used surveillance video to identify Cynthia Christine Molina, 51, after the victim reported being stabbed multiple times in the back on July 10.

It wasn't until Molina was apprehended did police learn the victim had exposed himself to the woman minutes earlier while inside a city park.

After the man fled the park, Molina followed the victim and stabbed him.

Molina was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The District Attorney's Office will investigate whether to bring charges against the victim.

