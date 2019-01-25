2 males shot in West Perrine, police say

This image from Google maps shows the West Perrine area where Miami-Dade Police Department officers reported two men were shot Thursday night.

WEST PERRINE, Fla. - A shooting left two people wounded Thursday night in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 177th Street and took the men to the Jackson South Medical Center.

Witnesses told police officers the shooters were two males who fled in a black vehicle.

Detectives were investigating the shooting and were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

