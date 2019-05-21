Broward deputies search for stolen truck in Hialeah

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a stolen white 26-foot box truck.

Surveillance video shows a duo stole the 2018 International DuraStar 4300 box truck on April 21. It was parked at a loading dock at Nineteen Structure Corp. in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

A thief drove the truck with Florida tag JIGY65 from North Lauderdale to Hialeah, deputies said.

Deputies are asking the public for help finding it. They are asking anyone with information to call Detective Matt Cowart at 954-720-2250 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Deputies said there is a $3,000 for information leading to arrests in the case.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

