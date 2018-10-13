Burglars crash into a police car during failed getaway in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A group of burglars crashed into a police car in a failed attempt to get away in Davie, police said on Friday.

Detectives released surveillance video showing the Thursday heist at the Grounds Group Landscaping, 1110 S. Flamingo Road.

The video shows the driver of a white pickup truck dropped off a trio in a church parking lot adjacent to the business.

"The subjects cut a hole in the fence and began to remove various pieces of landscaping tools," Sgt. Mark Leone wrote in a statement. "As police arrived on scene the truck attempts to flee crashing into a police car."

Police officers said they caught the four burglars with about $3,000 in equipment. Authorities identified the accused as Deverick Kimble, Roberto Mercado Rosado, Kareem Wright and Darnell Hill.

Grounds Group Landscaping burglary - Davie Police 10/11/18 from Davie Police Department on Vimeo.

