North Miami Beach police seek elderly man last seen Sunday morning

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for an elderly North Miami Beach man who was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m.

Police said Miguel Angel Moran, 88, does not suffer from any illnesses, but does forget his address.

Moran frequents Walgreens at Northeast 15th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Publix at Northeast 17th Avenue in Miami Gardens and Kwik Stop at Northeast 19th Avenue and 181st Street.

Anyone with information on Moran's whereabouts may call local law enforcement.

