News

North Miami police seek help identifying shooter

Shooting happened in front of restaurant on Northwest 119th Street

By Troy Blevins - Online Editor
Headline Goes Here North Miami Police Department

Photos courtesy of the North Miami Police Department.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are asking for the public's help identifying a shooter.

The victim and alleged shooter were involved in an argument in front of Deseos' Restaurant in the 1500 block of Northwest 119th Street at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

More News Headlines

Police said that during the argument the shooter shot at the victim, striking him twice.

North Miami shooting NW 119th Street suspect vehicle North Miami Police Department

The shooter then fled in a dark-colored Honda Element (pictured), police said.

The shooter is described by police as a medium-skinned Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and wore a blue baseball cap with a red bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). Police said tipsters could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.