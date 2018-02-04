North Miami police seek help identifying shooter

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are asking for the public's help identifying a shooter.

The victim and alleged shooter were involved in an argument in front of Deseos' Restaurant in the 1500 block of Northwest 119th Street at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that during the argument the shooter shot at the victim, striking him twice.

The shooter then fled in a dark-colored Honda Element (pictured), police said.

The shooter is described by police as a medium-skinned Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and wore a blue baseball cap with a red bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). Police said tipsters could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

