Not in Miami? Airport security finds roasted pig's head in checked bag

ATLANTA - Some things you'd expect to happen in Miami, but are surprised when they don't.

Case in point, an alert security K-9 checking bags at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport... no, again, not Miami... found a cooked pig's head inside someone's baggage.

A caja china was not found nearby.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Agriculture Detector dog named Hardy alerted officials on Oct. 11. CBP agriculture specialists then discovered the 2-pound cooked pig's head, which was seized and destroyed.

The agency says pork and pork products from other continents are not allowed into the United States in an effort to avoid introducing foot and mouth disease, classical swine fever and other animal diseases.

CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis hailed Hardy's work as illustrating "the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."

