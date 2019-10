FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man with a gun was reported on Nova Southeastern Davie campus around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Police said a woman called them to report she thought she saw a man with a gun on campus.

The university is all clear after a lockdown due to police activity, according to the school's robocall.

Police are looking into the situation. No further details were immediately available.

