Officer injured in Cutler Bay crash

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade police officer was involved in a crash in Cutler Bay early Monday, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after a crash on Southwest 87th Avenue and 191st Street.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. Monday.

Video taken from the scene shows the officer's police vehicle next to a tree with one of its doors damaged.

The officer's condition isn't known, but he or she was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

It's unclear whether anyone else was involved in the crash.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.