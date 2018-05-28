Officer-involved shooting reported in Wynwood

MIAMI - A police-involved shooting happened early Monday morning in Wynwood.

Miami police said shooting happened along Northwest 2nd Avenue and 29th Street around 3:25 a.m.

Officer Kenia Fallat said before the shooting, officers working in the area had been approached by a group of people who said they were physically assaulted. After receiving a suspect description, officers approached possible suspects they spotted and then shots were fired, Fallat said. One officer discharged his weapon, but no one was hit. The events leading up to shots being fired are unknown and are under investigation.

Detectives are speaking to the group who reported the assault, and are speaking to the person they detained after the officer-involved shooting, according to Fallat.

