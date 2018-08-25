Officers investigate shooting in Miami's Liberty City

Google Streetview of Liberty City area where officers responded to a shooting Friday night.

MODEL CITY, Fla. - Officers found a wounded male on Friday night steps away from Holmes Elementary School in Liberty City, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers responded to Northwest 12th Avenue and 66th Street to investigate a shooting and found an unresponsive male. Miami Fire Rescue was responding.

Miami police officers investigated a Thursday night shooting that left two men wounded on Northwest First Place, between Northwest 12th and 13th streets, near Gibson Park in Miami's Overtown.

