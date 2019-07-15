One of the largest Haitian-American social media platforms throws fundraising event for education

DAVIE, Fla. - The popular social media platform, L'Union Suite, held its fifth annual Strike for Education bowling tournament Sunday night.

It's an event that has celebrities come out to bowl to help improve classrooms in Haiti with technology.

This year’s bowling tournament was held at SpareZ located in Davie on the 5000 block of South University Drive.

This year’s goal is to launch the second computer lab at Institut Sacré Coeur in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. “I wanted to give kids from my hometown the opportunity to take full advantage of the technology that we take for granted every day in the United States. They deserve access to science, engineering, mathematics, and even social media so they can see a bigger picture of what the world has to offer,” said Wanda Tima, founder of L’Union Suite and event organizer.

Celebrities such as Andre Berto, Chad Ochocinco, Briana Perr, Karen Civil and more put on their bowling shoes to see who would be this year’s Strike for Education champion.

