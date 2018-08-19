One person dead after rollover wreck on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - All lanes are closed on I-95 Southbound near Sunrise Boulevard after a fatal rollover wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports this appears to be a single car crash with one person dead. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is responding but would not immediately confirm if there were more victims in the car involved.

Delays stretched well beyond the Oakland Park Boulevard exit.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Local 10 for updates.

