Jurors reach verdict in trial of Orlando nightclub shooter's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub.
Their decision is expected to be announced in the next 30 minutes.
More Pulse Shooting Headlines
- Trial of Pulse shooter's widow closes on key question: Victim or accomplice?
- Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant under criminal investigation,…
- Pulse shooter's wife to FBI: 'I wish I had been more truthful'
- Prosecutors open trial of Pulse gunman's widow, saying, 'Only two knew'
- Trial opens for widow of Pulse nightclub shooter as jury selection begins
Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
Salman's husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.
Police killed him after the attack.
Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's plans and did nothing to stop them. Her lawyers say she had no knowledge of them and was mentally and physically abused by him.
They say she wasn't an Islamic extremist.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.