5 things you need to know about MSD federal lawsuit

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Here are five things you need to know about the federal lawsuit filed in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

1) There are 15 plaintiffs:

All of the plaintiffs are MSD students or graduates of this past senior class. Many are minors and are not named outright.

2) There are nine defendants:

Scot Peterson, Jan Jordan, Andrew Medina, Robert Runcie, Scott Israel, Broward County and three unidentified Broward Sheriff's Office deputies.

3) The lawsuit alleges violations of civil rights from the Fourth and 14th amendments:

The Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

The 14th Amendment addresses citizenship rights and equal protection of the laws.

4) The lawsuit is being filed under 42 U.S.C. § 1983:

This was a Supreme Court decision essentially saying when someone of authority acts (or in this case, does not act) in a certain way and the results are that someone else ends up injured or harmed, that authority can be liable.

5) Lawyers say each person/entity named is culpable in a different way:

Scot Peterson, the unidentified BSO deputies, Jan Jordan and Andrew Medina are all accused of a lack of action. The lawsuit contends that if they had intervened, the results may have been less severe.

Scott Israel, Robert Runcie and Broward County are accused of not heeding warnings. The lawsuit claims they had all been warned that MSD was an easy target and had not done enough to secure it.

