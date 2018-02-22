After days hospitalized, school shooting survivor says gun control is needed

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Samantha Fuentes has shrapnel lodged behind the lobe of her right eye and bullet fragments in both legs. She has stitches on her face and a bruise around her eye.

The 18-year-old senior was inside building 12's classroom 1214 when Nikolas Cruz, who reportedly confessed to the murders, started to fire his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle at classrooms 1215 and 1216. He moved on to her classroom next.

Fuentes said the Feb. 14 shooting interrupted a conversation about hate groups and the history of the Holocaust. She said she was able to identify Nikolas as he aimed a weapon authorities say he was able to purchase legally when he was 18 years old.

"He never entered the classroom. He put the barrel through the window and started spraying the room," said Fuentes, a cadet with the school's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. "And when he started doing that, I threw myself to the floor and started crawling on my knees trying to cover my head."

Fuentes said she saw two 17-year-old students -- Helena Ramsey and Nicholas Dworet -- get killed. They were among the 17 who died in the school shooting. She was shot in the left leg just above the knee. She was among the 16 wounded who were hospitalized.

"The whole room was sprayed with bullets and I had one single balloon I bought that day for my mom, and it didn't pop," Fuentes said.

A classmate recorded a video that shows the bloodshed -- and the Valentine's Day balloon she wasn't able to take home. The teen spent several days at Broward Health North hospital recovering. She got to work as soon as she was released from the hospital.

If the shrapnel behind her eye migrates with time, Fuentes will have to undergo a very risky procedure. She is also dealing with survivors' guilt. She said it is that feeling that is empowering to tell her story and to do what she can to prevent this from happening to other students. She feels lucky to have survived.

"I don't think what happened to me was necessarily a miracle," Fuentes said. "I just think I happened to be in the right place at the right time, and only just a centimeter over or an inch over from where I was sitting could have fatally ended my life."

Aside from her two classmates, Fuentes also lost three fellow JROTC members, 14-year-old cadets Alaina Petty and Martin Duque and 15-year-old Peter Wang.

