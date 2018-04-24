After learning more about what went wrong, MSD victim's father is enraged

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Fred Guttenberg said he was enraged Tuesday. The grieving father attended the first public meeting of the state's public safety commission in Coconut Creek.

Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed during the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He said he was outraged when the commissioners discussed the miscommunications between the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Coral Springs Police Department.

"It was a cluster -- you know what -- of errors and mistakes, and my kid is dead, and just, I'm venting here ... had there been a proper response, this guy never makes it to the third floor," Guttenberg said referring to Nikolas Cruz.

The reported failures of the Broward County's 911 system upset Guttenberg, who has been public about his grief. He said it pains him to learn that "everything that could have gone wrong," leading up to the day when Cruz killed her daughter, went wrong.

After the commission's public meeting ended, Guttenberg talked to Max Schachter, the father of Alex Schachter, who is a member of the commission. The two hugged and said their goodbyes before Schachter talked to reporters and left on a tour of the building on campus.

"It's going to be difficult," Schachter said before leaving.

