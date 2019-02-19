Andrew Pollack granted permission to be present during Andrew Medina deposition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The father of one of the victims killed in last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be allowed to be present as his attorneys question a former campus monitor who was fired for failing to stop the gunman after he first spotted him on campus, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning heared arguments from the attorneys of Andrew Medina and Andrew Pollack.

Medina claims Pollack showed up at Pine Trails Park earlier this month while he was coaching a youth baseball team and harassed him.

"He's been harassing me over Twitter. He's been harassing me over the news," Medina said in a 911 call to report the incident. "He's been trying to defame me. He's been sending people to my house and then doing a whole bunch of things the last couple of weeks, and now he showed up to my place of work."

Pollack told Local 10 News he wasn't threatening, but he "couldn't believe that the community and the parents would allow this person to be on the field with their kids."

Andrew Pollack sits in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing as attorneys discuss a motion seeking a protective order against him, Feb. 19, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is the father of Meadow Pollack, who was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting. The family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Medina.

Medina sought a protective order against Pollack, but Englander Henning is allowing Pollack to be present during Medina's deposition next week in the civil case under the condition that it be done in a courtroom with deputies present.

Former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson, who is also named in the lawsuit, was denied a request late last year to block Pollack from attending his deposition, as well.

Medina's attorneys said their client was too afraid to show up in court Tuesday.

Pollack said he will invite other Stoneman Douglas parents to Medina's deposition.

While the school gunman is also named a defendant in the lawsuit, his status as a criminal defendant makes it unlikely that he will answer any questions in the civil case, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

