Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz seek evidence from school shooting commission

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz looks on in a Broward County courtroom during a hearing, Jan. 15, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Lawyers for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are trying to pry loose evidence for his defense from a state commission that investigated the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The commission conducted dozens of interviews and collected numerous pieces of evidence before releasing its 446-page report earlier this month.

Public defender Melisa McNeill said at a hearing Tuesday that Cruz's defense team needs access to that material for his defense.

A prosecutor said his office would turn over about 180 witness statements to Cruz's lawyers by Jan. 29.

Another hearing scheduled for Wednesday includes a defense attempt to prevent further contact between Cruz and a corrections deputy he's accused of assaulting in November.

Cruz could get the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the school shooting last year.

