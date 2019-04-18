Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz want to question mental health counselors alone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Attorneys for the suspect in last year's Parkland school shooting will ask a judge to let them question his former mental health counselors without prosecutors present.

Lawyers for Nikolas Cruz will ask Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer for permission to question the counselors "free from intrusion by the state." A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The counselors treated Cruz before the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

Attorneys wanted to question the counselors informally, but their employer, Henderson Behavioral Health, said they would only comply if subpoenaed. That would require prosecutors' attendance. Cruz's lawyers argue that would hinder their ability to prepare his defense.

Prosecutors said there is no exception to the rule allowing their attendance.

"There is absolutely no authority to compel a witness or any person to speak to them, under oath or otherwise, ex parte," assistant state attorney Nicole Chiappone wrote in her response to the defense's motion.

Chiappone said Cruz's lawyers are essentially seeking authority "to subpoena unidentified Henderson witnesses without notice to the state, with complete discretion to either disclose or conceal information learned via subpoenaed testimony." Doing so "would unequivocally enable defendants to obstruct the prosecution of crime," she wrote.

Lawyers for Cruz, 20, have offered a guilty plea in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.