Broadway superpowers team up for song dedicated to Parkland students

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Two Broadway superpowers have teamed up for a new song dedicated to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt unveiled the video for "Found/Tonight" on Monday. It is a mash-up of "The Story of Tonight" from Miranda's "Hamilton" and "You Will Be Found" from Platt's "Dear Evan Hansen."

Atlantic Records published the video on its YouTube page and released the song for download. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the "March for Our Lives" anti-gun violence march in Washington this weekend.

Miami native Alex Lacamoire arranged the musical crossover and appears with Miranda and Platt in the video. He worked with Miranda and Platt on "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen," winning Grammy Awards for his orchestrations.

You can of course thank @LacketyLac for how it’s put together, he created and produced the arrangement, having worked on both shows and being a magnificent Cuban dreamboat and all. https://t.co/hgPqC1XYJM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 18, 2018

Miranda said on Twitter that he was contacted by another South Florida native -- actor Josh Gad -- immediately after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland school and asked what he could do to help.

"This is for him, and for the kids," Miranda said.

And to @joshgad, who reached out immediately after Parkland and asked what we could do. This is for him, and for the kids. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 19, 2018

Watch the video below.

