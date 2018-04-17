Broadway, TV actors share stage with Marjory Stoneman Douglas students

SUNRISE, Fla. - A charity performance Monday night at the BB&T Center sounded like a Broadway show.

It looked like one, too. For many people in attendance, however, the performances were so much more than entertainment.

"I was in the freshman building the time of the shooting, and I've been having a hard time getting out of the house," a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor said. "It means a lot. I feel comfort from them and hearing the songs and hearing the emotions."

For nearly three hours, Broadway and television entertainers shared the stage with star students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For some Broadway actors, like Etai Benson, who grew up in Coral Springs, the benefit concert was all about the children.

"When I saw what happened in February, I was devastated," Benson said. "And I wanted so badly to be here to support and I couldn't, so to be able to be here today means everything to me."

It was a chance for everyone involved to give back to a community that continues to heal.

The proceeds from the event will benefit victims and survivors of the Valentine's Day massacre.

