Broward County Public Schools officials provide progress report on safety recommendations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools officials are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide a progress report on recommendations made for school districts by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

The commission submitted its initial report earlier this month to the state.

Among the recommendations made are armed assailant training for school personnel, bulletproof glass on classroom windows and arming teachers.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the Broward County public school system have also been under scrutiny by the commission for failing to act on prior warning signs involving the MSD gunman who killed 17 people last Valentine's Day and for leaving the campus wide open on the day the shooter carried out the massacre.

