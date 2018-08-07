Broward school district wants Sun-Sentinel reporters held in contempt of court

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools want a judge to hold the Sun-Sentinel in contempt of court after the newspaper published redacted portions of Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz's educational report.

The superintendent didn't say Tuesday whether the district would go after a parent for doing the very same thing the Sun-Sentinel did with the Cruz report.

At a news conference on a tax hike for teacher pay and school security, Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district wants the newspaper to take out portions of the report that were redacted by order of a judge.

However, when pressed on why the district was going after the newspaper instead of trying to figure out how the mistake was made by the district, Runcie said he wanted to move forward and not get into a back-and-forth over who was at fault.

"At this point, I think we need to go forward and publish the redacted version," Runcie said. "I don't think there's a lot of value in going into all the details of what occurred there. We just need to go and move forward now that we recognize the issue is there, and we responded."

The issue at hand is that an error was made in the Cruz document that allowed someone to copy and paste the blacked-out portions of the educational report.

The Sun-Sentinel reported the information after being tipped off about the error.

The district wants the court to hold the reporters behind the article in contempt of court.

The superintendent couldn't explain the difference such a move would make, considering the information is being reported elsewhere, including on Local 10 News.

