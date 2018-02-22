Broward sheriff to deploy deputies with rifles to local public schools

PARKLAND, Fla. - In response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead and 16 injured on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday that he is planning to issue rifles to trained resource deputies at local public schools.

During a press conference, Israel told reporters that Broward Superintendent Robert W. Runcie supported the idea. Israel has also faced criticism for the department's response to the shooting. He said there was an armed deputy on campus, but he did not fire his gun.

"His response and actions, like everyone else, will be scrutinized," Israel said.

After the death of the 14 teens and 3 adults, Israel said he believed law makers needed to enact "common sense" gun laws and said he had a conversation about it with Gov. Rick Scott.

Nikolas Cruz, who confessed to the shooting, purchased the AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle when he was 18 years old.

Coral Springs and Sunrise police officers reportedly ran into action before BSO deputies, but some felt they were not getting the credit they deserved.

"Shame on anyone who would talk about credit at a time like this," Israel said. "This is about the victims and the families who lost their loved ones and anybody who would worry about credit at a time like this is petty."

