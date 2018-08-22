BSO releases surveillance video showing law enforcement's response to Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows law enforcement's response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A portion of the video shows a group of law enforcement officials with their guns drawn entering the campus through the main gate at 2:40 p.m., about 10 minutes after the gunman fled the campus.

According to a BSO timeline of the shooting, Nikolas Cruz left the school around 2:30 p.m., blending in with other students who were fleeing from the campus.

Other videos show authorities appearing to secure the campus.

It's unclear when exactly authorities entered Building 12.

Last month, the 4th District Court of Appeal upheld a lower court's ruling that the surveillance video is public record that must be disclosed.

The First Amendment Foundation joined media organizations in a lawsuit requesting the release of the surveillance footage.

News organizations sought the video to better understand the actions of law enforcement and first responders during the shooting that killed 17 people.

Authorities said the school had 70 operating video cameras that day. The media organizations are not seeking any footage depicting the massacre or any victims.

Broward County prosecutors and the school board opposed the video release, stating that it could hurt the prosecution of Nikolas Cruz, 19, and reveal important information about the school's security system. They also claimed the footage was considered "criminal investigation information."

Broward Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson had ruled in April that the statutory exemptions did not bar the disclosure and the video revealed very little information about the school's security system. The school board and the state attorney's office appealed his decision. The Broward Sheriff's Office did not.

Judge Robert Gross, of the 4th District Court of Appeal, also reviewed the footage and wrote in his report that the public has a right to view the footage to see for themselves when first responders arrived at the Parkland campus, what they did once they arrived and whether authorities moved into the freshman building where the shooting occurred quickly or "hid in stairwells and behind their vehicles for an unreasonable length of time."

After the school shooting, officers from the Coral Springs Police Department accused BSO deputies of taking cover outside while the gunman was shooting inside the school and blended in with the crowd to leave campus.

Gov. Rick Scott's commission to investigate the Parkland shooting learned from BSO deputies that there were communications issues related to the way the dispatch system was set up. Some have accused former Deputy Scot Peterson, the school's resource officer, of acting like a coward at the time of the shooting. It's an accusation Peterson denies.

Cruz faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

