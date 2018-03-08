BSO releases timeline of events, audio dispatch from Parkland school shooting

It took law enforcement 11 minutes and 15 seconds to enter building 12 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the first shots were fired during last month's mass shooting, according to newly released documents.

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday released its timeline of events and audio dispatch from the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland.

BSO's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting timeline of events

Among the revelations were that four Coral Springs police officers and two BSO deputies were the first to enter the building where the shooting took place. The deputies pulled out the injured, while the Coral Springs police officers continued to make their way through the building.

School resource Deputy Scot Peterson headed from the administration building to building 12 and could be heard advising dispatchers of possible shots fired, but he never went inside.

"Peterson can be observed near the southeast corner of building 12 and the northeast corner of building 7," the dispatch notes reveal. "He appears to remain in this area for the duration of the incident."

Sheriff Scott Israel previously said Peterson, who has since resigned, did "nothing" during the shooting.

By the time authorities entered the building, gunman Nikolas Cruz was gone. Records show that the former student left at 2:28 p.m., more than 11 minutes before police and deputies made their way inside.

Col. Jack Dale said communications were a problem that day because Coral Springs police and BSO deputies use different systems. He said calls were going to two different dispatch centers on two different channels.

Cruz was indicted Wednesday on 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

