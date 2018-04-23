BSO's largest union passes contract, express support for sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office's largest union renewed its contract this week as its director expressed the union's support for Sheriff Scott Israel amid controversy over his handling of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"With all the recent issues going on in the county, we the Federation of Public Employees want to thank you for all you do for the 2,500 BSO employees we represent," FOPE BSO Unit Director Anthony Marciano wrote Monday in an email to the sheriff. "As your largest union, we support you and have confidence in how you are running this large complex agency."

Marciano said union members passed the contract 1,111 to 38.

"This is also a vote of confidence in how you treat us and how our bargaining unit feels about you," Marciano wrote. "Once again, you have our continued support."

Two other deputies unions previously voiced their support for the sheriff.

Meanwhile, the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association announced Friday that the group, which represents 1,325 deputies, more than half of the county's 2,560 certified deputies, would hold a vote of no confidence.

Deputy Jeff Bell, who also serves as president of the Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association, said the vote was driven by how Israel handled the mass shooting at the Parkland school. Voting, done electronically, will wrap up Thursday.

Israel called the vote "unfortunate and appalling" and characterized it as a bargaining tactic to "extort" the county into giving the deputies a pay raise.

Israel has been widely criticized for his agency's response to the Valentine's Day mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

Officials at another county police union, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, said they are waiting for the results of an independent investigation before passing judgment.

"This is the work of another union and does not represent how the members of the PBA feel," said Bob Lahiff, director of BSO membership services. "We will let the (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) investigation continue and not jump to judgments, as others have done."



