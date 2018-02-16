Building where 17 people shot at Parkland high school will be demolished, report says

PARKLAND, Fla. - Building 12 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were fatally shot Wednesday, will be demolished, multiple news outlets reported Friday.

A memorial in honor of the victims is expected to replace the building. However, Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Tracy Clark told Local 10 News that "no official decision has been made."

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine expressed his support for the demolishment.

"No one should ever have to step foot in the building where Wednesday's massacre took place," Udine said in a statement. "Today, I call on Gov. Rick Scott, the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives to step up to the plate! Fund the initiative to tear down and replace the existing classroom building where the shooting occurred on Feb. 14, 2018."

Udine said he also hopes the state will approve funds to place a memorial at the site of the building.

According to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was dropped off at the school Wednesday by an Uber driver and entered the east stairwell of the building with an AR-15.

He shot into classrooms 1215, 1216 and 1214, returned to classrooms 1216 and 1215 and then shot into classroom 1213, Israel said.

Israel said Cruz took the west stairwell to the second floor and shot one victim in classroom 1234.

The sheriff said Cruz dropped his backpack and rifle and ran down the stairs before running toward the tennis courts.

He then crossed the field and ran west, blending in with students who were fleeing from the school.

Cruz was eventually taken into custody at 3:41 p.m. in the Wyndham Lakes neighborhood, authorities said.



