Cell phone videos show Nikolas Cruz planning Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Prosecutors on Wednesday released cell phone videos of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz planning the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

“You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew. I can’t wait,” Cruz says to the camera in one chilling video.

In the clips, he introduces himself as "Nick, the next school shooter of 2018," then names the type of gun he will use to carry out the shooting -- an AR-15 rifle.

In another video, he says that the shooting "will be a big event," and everyone will know him. Cruz also lays out part of his plan -- to take an Uber to the school.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty in the case. They said the videos clearly show that he had meticulously planned the shooting.

In other clips, Cruz talks about his state of mind. "I am nothing," "my life is meaningless," and "I hate everyone and everything," Cruz says in different videos.

He ends one of the videos, professing his love for someone named Angie. It's unclear who she is, but Cruz says he looks forward to meeting her in the afterlife.

