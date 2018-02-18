Clad in sports jerseys, friends say farewell to student killed in Parkland shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Hundreds traveled to Boca Raton on Saturday for a mass and viewing for a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was killed along with 16 others Wednesday.

But instead of suits and ties, most mourners dressed in sports jerseys -- a fitting tribute for 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, a well-liked teen who went by the nickname "Guac."

He was a massive sports fan, following football, basketball and the Venezuelan national soccer team.

"He is the most incredible soul ever," Victoria Gonzalez, Joaquin's girlfriend, said.

In an emotional interview with "Good Morning America," Victoria explained why her boyfriend was one of the most popular students at school.

"His heart was so big; all he did was love everyone," Victoria said. "He told me all the time that what he wanted in life was to make everyone else feel loved. He was everyone's hero."

Joaquin, who was born in Venezuela before moving to the U.S. as an infant, became a U.S. citizen last year. He told his friends he was proud and wore a black bow tie and, and a black vest for the swearing-in ceremony, which he attended with his family.

Joaquin's last social media post was a love dedication to Victoria.

"Thank you lord for putting a greater blessing than I could ever imagine into my life this past year," he wrote. "I love you with all my heart."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.