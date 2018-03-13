Condition of wounded Stoneman Douglas shooting victim improves

PARKLAND, Fla. - A 15-year-old student is improving after falling critically ill from an intestinal infection weeks after being shot five times during the Parkland school shooting.

Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Tuesday that Anthony Borges' condition has now been upgraded to fair. He had been in critical condition.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student is credited with saving the lives of 20 students by attempting to close and lock a classroom door during the Feb. 14 attack where 17 people were killed in Parkland.

The family's attorney says that after surgeries, his intestinal area has been sealed off. Alex Arreaza says the student is breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator.

Borges' family has filed notice that they will sue Florida authorities to seek money to cover the cost of his recovery.

