Coral Springs' Temple of Time set to be ignited Sunday night

CORAL SPRING, Fla. - The temporary art installation, "Temple of Time," is set be ignited Sunday night, serving as metaphor for moving beyond the grief of the Parkland school shooting.

The ornate building resembles Buddhist temples in the Far East. Artist David Best wanted it to attract the grieving and bring them peace. People have been leaving notes inside the temple since February.

The ceremonial fire, which is expected to attract at least 10,000 onlookers, starts at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of West Sample Road. The families of several Parkland victims are expected to attend.

A native of California, Best was inspired by the Burning Man music festival and has been creating these temporary installations since 2000. Other temples honored victims of suicide and people who were killed during the strife in Northern Ireland.

"Some of these children, some of these people were so beautiful. They were only here for a short time. This is only here for a short time. I don’t want the parents that lost their kids to have to come and see this thing here for 10 years. I want them to go on with their own life," Best told Local 10's Neki Mohan.

Sample Road from University Drive to Coral Hills Drive will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers of the event advise people who have from respiratory issues not to attend and instead to watch the burning on video.

